Ron Holland And Pistons Square Off Against Pelicans On March 26

Last time out on March 25, Holland posted two points in a 130-129 loss to the Hawks. Ronald Holland II is averaging 8.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.2 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

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