Ron Holland And Pistons Square Off Against Pelicans On March 26
Ron Holland and the Detroit Pistons play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, March 26. Holland's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 25, Holland posted two points in a 130-129 loss to the Hawks. Ronald Holland II is averaging 8.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are scoring 119.2 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.