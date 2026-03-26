FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ron Holland II
Detroit Pistons

Ron Holland II

Detroit Pistons • #5 SF

Ron Holland And Pistons Square Off Against Pelicans On March 26

Ron Holland and the Detroit Pistons play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, March 26. Holland's points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 25, Holland posted two points in a 130-129 loss to the Hawks. Ronald Holland II is averaging 8.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.2 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ron Holland II

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Detroit PistonsRecent Detroit Pistons Player News

View All Detroit Pistons Player News