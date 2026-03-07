Ron Holland And Pistons Play Nets On March 7

In his last appearance, a 121-106 loss to the Spurs on March 5, Holland had 10 points. Ronald Holland II is averaging 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are surrendering 115.7 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

