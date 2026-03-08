FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Ron Holland II
Detroit Pistons

Ron Holland II

Detroit Pistons • #5 SF

Ron Holland And Pistons Take On Heat On March 8

Ron Holland and the Detroit Pistons play the Miami Heat on Sunday, March 8. Holland's points prop was 8.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 7, Holland put up six points in a 107-105 loss to the Nets. Ronald Holland II is averaging 8.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Heat rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ron Holland II

