FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Ron Holland II
Detroit Pistons

Ron Holland II

Detroit Pistons • #5 SF

Ron Holland And Pistons Play 76ers On March 12

Ron Holland and the Detroit Pistons play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, March 12. Holland's points prop was 8.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 10, Holland put up 16 points in a 138-100 win over the Nets. Ronald Holland II is averaging 8.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.3 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ron Holland II

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Detroit PistonsRecent Detroit Pistons Player News

View All Detroit Pistons Player News