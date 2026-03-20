Robert Williams III And Trail Blazers Take On Timberwolves On March 20
Robert Williams III and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, March 20. Williams' points prop was 6.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 127-119 win over the Pacers on March 18, Williams tallied two points, 10 rebounds and two blocks. Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are scoring 114.9 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.