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Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers

Robert Williams

Portland Trail Blazers • #35 C

Robert Williams III And Trail Blazers Face Spurs On April 8

Robert Williams III and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, April 8. Williams' points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Williams had six points and six rebounds in his last game, a 137-132 loss to the Nuggets on April 6. Williams is averaging 6.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.3 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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