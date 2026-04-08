Robert Williams III And Trail Blazers Face Spurs On April 8

Williams had six points and six rebounds in his last game, a 137-132 loss to the Nuggets on April 6. Williams is averaging 6.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are surrendering 111.3 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

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