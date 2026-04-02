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Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers

Robert Williams

Portland Trail Blazers • #35 C

Robert Williams III And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Pelicans On April 2

Robert Williams III and the Portland Trail Blazers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, April 2. Williams' points prop was 5.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 31, Williams put up six points and seven rebounds in a 114-104 win over the Clippers. Williams is averaging 6.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.5 points per game against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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