Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers

Robert Williams

Portland Trail Blazers • #35 C

Robert Williams III And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Pacers On March 8

Robert Williams III and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, March 8. Williams' points prop was 6.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 6, Williams posted eight points, eight rebounds and three steals in a 106-99 loss to the Rockets. Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 119.9 points per contest against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Robert Williams

