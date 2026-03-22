Robert Williams III And Trail Blazers Take On Nuggets On March 22

Williams tallied two points and 12 rebounds in his last action, a 108-104 win over the Timberwolves on March 20. Williams is averaging 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 19th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.5 points per contest.

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