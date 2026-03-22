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Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers

Robert Williams

Portland Trail Blazers • #35 C

Robert Williams III And Trail Blazers Take On Nuggets On March 22

Robert Williams III and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, March 22. Williams' points prop was 6.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Williams tallied two points and 12 rebounds in his last action, a 108-104 win over the Timberwolves on March 20. Williams is averaging 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 19th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 116.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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