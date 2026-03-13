Robert Williams III And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Jazz On March 13

In his most recent action, a 103-101 loss to the Hornets on March 10, Williams had six points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Williams is averaging 6.9 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are giving up 125 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.