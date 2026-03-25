Robert Williams III And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Bucks On March 25

Last time out on March 22, Williams put up 16 points in a 128-112 loss to the Nuggets. Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.4 points per contest.

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