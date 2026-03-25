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Robert Williams
Portland Trail Blazers

Robert Williams

Portland Trail Blazers • #35 C

Robert Williams III And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Bucks On March 25

Robert Williams III and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, March 25. Williams' points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 22, Williams put up 16 points in a 128-112 loss to the Nuggets. Williams is averaging 6.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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