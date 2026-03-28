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Rob Dillingham
Chicago Bulls

Rob Dillingham

Chicago Bulls • #7 PG

Robert Dillingham And Bulls Play Thunder On March 27

Robert Dillingham and the Chicago Bulls play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, March 27. Dillingham's points prop was 8.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 25, Dillingham posted 12 points in a 157-137 loss to the 76ers. Rob Dillingham is averaging 5.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rob Dillingham

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