Robert Dillingham And Bulls Play Thunder On March 27

Last time out on March 25, Dillingham posted 12 points in a 157-137 loss to the 76ers. Rob Dillingham is averaging 5.4 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder rank second in the league in points allowed, giving up 107.6 points per contest.

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