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Rob Dillingham
Chicago Bulls

Rob Dillingham

Chicago Bulls • #7 PG

Robert Dillingham And Bulls Take On Rockets On March 23

Robert Dillingham and the Chicago Bulls play the Houston Rockets on Monday, March 23. Dillingham's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Dillingham totaled 17 points in his last game, a 115-110 loss to the Cavaliers on March 19. Rob Dillingham is averaging 5.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.9 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Rob Dillingham

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