Robert Dillingham And Bulls Take On Rockets On March 23

Dillingham totaled 17 points in his last game, a 115-110 loss to the Cavaliers on March 19. Rob Dillingham is averaging 5.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.9 points per game.

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