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RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors • #9 SF

RJ Barrett And Raptors Face Suns On March 22

RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, March 22. Barrett's points prop was 19.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Barrett put up 18 points in his last action, a 121-115 loss to the Nuggets on March 20. Barrett is averaging 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are giving up 111.2 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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