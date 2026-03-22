RJ Barrett And Raptors Face Suns On March 22

Barrett put up 18 points in his last action, a 121-115 loss to the Nuggets on March 20. Barrett is averaging 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are giving up 111.2 points per game, which ranks sixth in the league.

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