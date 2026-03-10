FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors • #9 SF

RJ Barrett And Raptors Take On Rockets On March 10

RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors play the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, March 10. Barrett's points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Barrett totaled 31 points and six rebounds in his most recent appearance, a 122-92 win over the Mavericks on March 8. Barrett is averaging 18.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 109.9 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

RJ Barrett

