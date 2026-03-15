RJ Barrett And Raptors Play Pistons On March 15

In his most recent game, a 122-115 win over the Suns on March 13, Barrett had 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Barrett is averaging 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are allowing 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

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