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RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors • #9 SF

RJ Barrett And Raptors Play Pistons On March 15

RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, March 15. Barrett's points prop was 19.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 122-115 win over the Suns on March 13, Barrett had 22 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Barrett is averaging 18.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are allowing 109.6 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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