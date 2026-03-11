RJ Barrett And Raptors Play Pelicans On March 11
RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors play the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, March 11. Barrett's points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent appearance, a 113-99 loss to the Rockets on March 10, Barrett had 25 points and six rebounds. Barrett is averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Pelicans rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 120.2 points per game.
