FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors • #9 SF

RJ Barrett And Raptors Play Pelicans On March 11

RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors play the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, March 11. Barrett's points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 113-99 loss to the Rockets on March 10, Barrett had 25 points and six rebounds. Barrett is averaging 18.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 120.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
RJ Barrett

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Toronto RaptorsRecent Toronto Raptors Player News

View All Toronto Raptors Player News