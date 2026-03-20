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RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors • #9 SF

RJ Barrett And Raptors Face Nuggets On March 20

RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors play the Denver Nuggets on Friday, March 20. Barrett's points prop was 19.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Barrett put up 23 points in his most recent action, a 139-109 win over the Bulls on March 18. Barrett is averaging 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
RJ Barrett

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