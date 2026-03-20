RJ Barrett And Raptors Face Nuggets On March 20

Barrett put up 23 points in his most recent action, a 139-109 win over the Bulls on March 18. Barrett is averaging 19.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.5 points per game.

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