RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors • #9 SF

RJ Barrett And Raptors Play Mavericks On March 8

RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors play the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, March 8. Barrett's points prop was 19.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Barrett tallied 25 points and six rebounds in his most recent action, a 115-107 loss to the Timberwolves on March 5. Barrett is averaging 18.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 117.7 points per contest against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

RJ Barrett

