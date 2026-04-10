RJ Barrett And Raptors Play Knicks On April 10
RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors play the New York Knicks on Friday, April 10. Barrett's points prop was 18.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 128-114 win over the Heat on April 9, Barrett tallied 22 points, six rebounds and two steals. Barrett is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are averaging 110.3 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.