RJ Barrett And Raptors Play Knicks On April 10

In his last appearance, a 128-114 win over the Heat on April 9, Barrett tallied 22 points, six rebounds and two steals. Barrett is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.3 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the NBA in points allowed.

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