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RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors • #9 SF

RJ Barrett And Raptors Take On Jazz On March 23

RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors play the Utah Jazz on Monday, March 23. Barrett's points prop was 20.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 22, Barrett posted 13 points in a 120-98 loss to the Suns. Barrett is averaging 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 124.8 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
RJ Barrett

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