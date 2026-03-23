RJ Barrett And Raptors Take On Jazz On March 23

In his last game on March 22, Barrett posted 13 points in a 120-98 loss to the Suns. Barrett is averaging 18.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 124.8 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the NBA in points allowed.

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