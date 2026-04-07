RJ Barrett And Raptors Square Off Against Heat On April 7

Barrett totaled 15 points and four assists in his most recent action, a 115-101 loss to the Celtics on April 5. Barrett is averaging 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 118.4 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

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