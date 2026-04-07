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RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors • #9 SF

RJ Barrett And Raptors Square Off Against Heat On April 7

RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors play the Miami Heat on Tuesday, April 7. Barrett's points prop was 21.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Barrett totaled 15 points and four assists in his most recent action, a 115-101 loss to the Celtics on April 5. Barrett is averaging 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 118.4 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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