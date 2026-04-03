RJ Barrett And Raptors Take On Grizzlies On April 3

Barrett put up 20 points and six assists in his last action, a 123-115 loss to the Kings on April 1. Barrett is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.5 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

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