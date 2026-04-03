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RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors • #9 SF

RJ Barrett And Raptors Take On Grizzlies On April 3

RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, April 3. Barrett's points prop was 21.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Barrett put up 20 points and six assists in his last action, a 123-115 loss to the Kings on April 1. Barrett is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.5 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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