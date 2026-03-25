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RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors • #9 SF

RJ Barrett And Raptors Square Off Against Clippers On March 25

RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 25. Barrett's points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 143-127 win over the Jazz on March 23, Barrett totaled 27 points and six assists. Barrett is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers rank 10th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 112.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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