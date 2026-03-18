RJ Barrett And Raptors Take On Bulls On March 18

In his most recent game, a 119-108 win over the Pistons on March 15, Barrett tallied 27 points and six rebounds. Barrett is averaging 19.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 120.0 points per contest against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

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