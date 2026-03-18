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RJ Barrett
Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett

Toronto Raptors • #9 SF

RJ Barrett And Raptors Take On Bulls On March 18

RJ Barrett and the Toronto Raptors play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, March 18. Barrett's points prop was 21.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 119-108 win over the Pistons on March 15, Barrett tallied 27 points and six rebounds. Barrett is averaging 19.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 120.0 points per contest against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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