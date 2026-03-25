Reed Sheppard And Rockets Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 25

Sheppard totaled 13 points, six assists, two steals and two blocks in his last appearance, a 132-124 loss to the Bulls on March 23. Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.5 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

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