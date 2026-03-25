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Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets • #15 SG

Reed Sheppard And Rockets Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 25

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 25. Sheppard's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Sheppard totaled 13 points, six assists, two steals and two blocks in his last appearance, a 132-124 loss to the Bulls on March 23. Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 114.5 points per game, which ranks 11th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reed Sheppard

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