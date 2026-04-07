Reed Sheppard And Rockets Face Suns On April 7

Sheppard had 11 points and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 117-116 win over the Warriors on April 5. Sheppard is averaging 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are giving up 111.3 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.