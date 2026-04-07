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Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets • #15 SG

Reed Sheppard And Rockets Face Suns On April 7

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, April 7. Sheppard's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheppard had 11 points and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 117-116 win over the Warriors on April 5. Sheppard is averaging 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Suns are giving up 111.3 points per game, which ranks sixth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reed Sheppard

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