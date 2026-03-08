Reed Sheppard And Rockets Face Spurs On March 8

Last time out on March 6, Sheppard posted 17 points, six assists and three blocks in a 106-99 win over the Trail Blazers. Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.