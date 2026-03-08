FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets • #15 SG

Reed Sheppard And Rockets Face Spurs On March 8

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, March 8. Sheppard's points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 6, Sheppard posted 17 points, six assists and three blocks in a 106-99 win over the Trail Blazers. Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 111.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reed Sheppard

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

View All Houston Rockets Player News