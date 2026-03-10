FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets • #15 SG

Reed Sheppard And Rockets Play Raptors On March 10

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, March 10. Sheppard's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 145-120 loss to the Spurs on March 8, Sheppard totaled 17 points. Sheppard is averaging 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Raptors are surrendering 111.7 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reed Sheppard

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

View All Houston Rockets Player News