Reed Sheppard And Rockets Play Raptors On March 10
Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday, March 10. Sheppard's points prop was 14.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 145-120 loss to the Spurs on March 8, Sheppard totaled 17 points. Sheppard is averaging 13.6 points, 2.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
The Raptors are surrendering 111.7 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.
