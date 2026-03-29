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Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets • #15 SG

Reed Sheppard And Rockets Square Off Against Pelicans On March 29

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, March 29. Sheppard's points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 119-109 win over the Grizzlies on March 27, Sheppard put up 15 points, five assists and four steals. Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are allowing 119.3 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reed Sheppard

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