Reed Sheppard And Rockets Square Off Against Pelicans On March 29

In his last game, a 119-109 win over the Grizzlies on March 27, Sheppard put up 15 points, five assists and four steals. Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are allowing 119.3 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.

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