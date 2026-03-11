Reed Sheppard And Rockets Face Nuggets On March 11
Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, March 11. Sheppard's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Sheppard tallied seven points and seven rebounds in his most recent game, a 113-99 win over the Raptors on March 10. Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.
The Nuggets are conceding 116.6 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.