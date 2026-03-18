Reed Sheppard And Rockets Play Lakers On March 18

In his last game on March 16, Sheppard put up 11 points and three steals in a 100-92 loss to the Lakers. Sheppard is averaging 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.9 points per contest against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.