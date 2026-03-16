Reed Sheppard And Rockets Square Off Against Lakers On March 16

In his last game on March 13, Sheppard recorded 18 points in a 107-105 win over the Pelicans. Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.3 points per contest.

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