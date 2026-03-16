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Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets • #15 SG

Reed Sheppard And Rockets Square Off Against Lakers On March 16

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, March 16. Sheppard's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 13, Sheppard recorded 18 points in a 107-105 win over the Pelicans. Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 15th in the league in points allowed, conceding 115.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reed Sheppard

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