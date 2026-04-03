Reed Sheppard And Rockets Square Off Against Jazz On April 3

In his most recent appearance, a 119-113 win over the Bucks on April 1, Sheppard put up 27 points, six assists and two steals. Sheppard is averaging 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, giving up 125.4 points per game.

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