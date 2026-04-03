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Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets • #15 SG

Reed Sheppard And Rockets Square Off Against Jazz On April 3

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the Utah Jazz on Friday, April 3. Sheppard's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 119-113 win over the Bucks on April 1, Sheppard put up 27 points, six assists and two steals. Sheppard is averaging 13.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz rank last in the league in points allowed, giving up 125.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reed Sheppard

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