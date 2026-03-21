FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets • #15 SG

Reed Sheppard And Rockets Square Off Against Heat On March 21

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the Miami Heat on Saturday, March 21. Sheppard's points prop was 15.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheppard put up 14 points, four assists and two blocks in his last action, a 117-95 win over the Hawks on March 20. Sheppard is averaging 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 117.1 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reed Sheppard

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Houston RocketsRecent Houston Rockets Player News

View All Houston Rockets Player News