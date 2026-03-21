Reed Sheppard And Rockets Square Off Against Heat On March 21

Sheppard put up 14 points, four assists and two blocks in his last action, a 117-95 win over the Hawks on March 20. Sheppard is averaging 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 117.1 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

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