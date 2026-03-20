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Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets • #15 SG

Reed Sheppard And Rockets Play Hawks On March 20

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, March 20. Sheppard's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, Sheppard put up 11 points and two steals in a 124-116 loss to the Lakers. Sheppard is averaging 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 20th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reed Sheppard

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