Reed Sheppard And Rockets Play Hawks On March 20

In his last game on March 18, Sheppard put up 11 points and two steals in a 124-116 loss to the Lakers. Sheppard is averaging 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 20th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.6 points per game.

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