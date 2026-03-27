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Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets • #15 SG

Reed Sheppard And Rockets Take On Grizzlies On March 27

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, March 27. Sheppard's points prop was 14.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheppard tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals in his last action, a 110-108 loss to the Timberwolves on March 25. Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reed Sheppard

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