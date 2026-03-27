Reed Sheppard And Rockets Take On Grizzlies On March 27

Sheppard tallied 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals in his last action, a 110-108 loss to the Timberwolves on March 25. Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, giving up 119.1 points per contest.

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