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Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets • #15 SG

Reed Sheppard And Rockets Play Bulls On March 23

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the Chicago Bulls on Monday, March 23. Sheppard's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheppard had 23 points, 14 assists and four steals in his most recent appearance, a 123-122 win over the Heat on March 21. Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 26th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reed Sheppard

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