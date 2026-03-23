Reed Sheppard And Rockets Play Bulls On March 23

Sheppard had 23 points, 14 assists and four steals in his most recent appearance, a 123-122 win over the Heat on March 21. Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 26th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.2 points per game.

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