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Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets • #15 SG

Reed Sheppard And Rockets Square Off Against Bucks On April 1

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, April 1. Sheppard's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Sheppard totaled 20 points and two steals in his last action, a 111-94 win over the Knicks on March 31. Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.6 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reed Sheppard

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