Reed Sheppard And Rockets Square Off Against Bucks On April 1

Sheppard totaled 20 points and two steals in his last action, a 111-94 win over the Knicks on March 31. Sheppard is averaging 13.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.6 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

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