Reed Sheppard And Rockets Square Off Against 76ers On April 9

Last time out on April 7, Sheppard recorded 12 points in a 119-105 win over the Suns. Sheppard is averaging 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.