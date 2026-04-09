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Reed Sheppard
Houston Rockets

Reed Sheppard

Houston Rockets • #15 SG

Reed Sheppard And Rockets Square Off Against 76ers On April 9

Reed Sheppard and the Houston Rockets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, April 9. Sheppard's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 7, Sheppard recorded 12 points in a 119-105 win over the Suns. Sheppard is averaging 13.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Reed Sheppard

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