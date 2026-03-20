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Rasheer Fleming
Phoenix Suns

Rasheer Fleming

Phoenix Suns • #20 PF

Rasheer Fleming And Suns Square Off Against Spurs On March 19

Rasheer Fleming and the Phoenix Suns play the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday, March 19. Fleming's points prop was 5.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Fleming tallied nine points in his last action, a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves on March 17. Fleming is averaging 3.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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