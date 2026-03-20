Rasheer Fleming And Suns Square Off Against Spurs On March 19

Fleming tallied nine points in his last action, a 116-104 loss to the Timberwolves on March 17. Fleming is averaging 3.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs rank seventh in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.7 points per game.

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