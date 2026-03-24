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Rasheer Fleming
Phoenix Suns

Rasheer Fleming

Phoenix Suns • #20 PF

Rasheer Fleming And Suns Play Nuggets On March 24

Rasheer Fleming and the Phoenix Suns play the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, March 24. Fleming's points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 22, Fleming put up 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 120-98 win over the Raptors. Fleming is averaging 3.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.4 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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