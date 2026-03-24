Rasheer Fleming And Suns Play Nuggets On March 24

In his last game on March 22, Fleming put up 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals in a 120-98 win over the Raptors. Fleming is averaging 3.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.2 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.4 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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