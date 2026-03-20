Quinten Post And Warriors Take On Pistons On March 20
Quinten Post and the Golden State Warriors play the Detroit Pistons on Friday, March 20. Post's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 120-99 loss to the Celtics on March 18, Post had six points. Post is averaging 7.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are averaging 109.7 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.