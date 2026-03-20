Quinten Post And Warriors Take On Pistons On March 20

In his last appearance, a 120-99 loss to the Celtics on March 18, Post had six points. Post is averaging 7.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.7 points per game against the Pistons, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

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