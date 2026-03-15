Quinten Post And Warriors Take On Knicks On March 15

In his most recent game, a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves on March 13, Post had seven points. Post is averaging 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 110.7 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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