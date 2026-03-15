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Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors

Quinten Post

Golden State Warriors • #21 C

Quinten Post And Warriors Take On Knicks On March 15

Quinten Post and the Golden State Warriors play the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 15. Post's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves on March 13, Post had seven points. Post is averaging 7.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 110.7 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Quinten Post

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