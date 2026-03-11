Quenton Jackson And Pacers Take On Kings On March 10
Quenton Jackson and the Indiana Pacers play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, March 10. Jackson's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
In his last game, a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 8, Jackson had two points. Jackson is averaging 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
Opponents are averaging 121.1 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.