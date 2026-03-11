FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Quenton Jackson
Indiana Pacers

Quenton Jackson

Indiana Pacers • #29 PG

Quenton Jackson And Pacers Take On Kings On March 10

Quenton Jackson and the Indiana Pacers play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, March 10. Jackson's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 8, Jackson had two points. Jackson is averaging 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 121.1 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Quenton Jackson

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Indiana PacersRecent Indiana Pacers Player News

View All Indiana Pacers Player News