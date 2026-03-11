Quenton Jackson And Pacers Take On Kings On March 10

In his last game, a 131-111 loss to the Trail Blazers on March 8, Jackson had two points. Jackson is averaging 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 121.1 points per game against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change.