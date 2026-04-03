Quenton Jackson And Pacers Square Off Against Hornets On April 3
Quenton Jackson and the Indiana Pacers play the Charlotte Hornets on Friday, April 3. Jackson's points prop was 10.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Jackson totaled eight points and six assists in his last game, a 145-126 win over the Bulls on April 1. Jackson is averaging 8.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Hornets are surrendering 111.4 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.