Quentin Grimes And 76ers Take On Trail Blazers On March 15
Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, March 15. Grimes' points prop was 20.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
In his most recent game, a 104-97 win over the Nets on March 14, Grimes tallied 28 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Grimes is averaging 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are averaging 117.7 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.