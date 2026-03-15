Quentin Grimes And 76ers Take On Trail Blazers On March 15

In his most recent game, a 104-97 win over the Nets on March 14, Grimes tallied 28 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Grimes is averaging 13.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 117.7 points per contest against the Trail Blazers, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

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