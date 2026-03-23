Quentin Grimes And 76ers Play Thunder On March 23

Grimes put up 25 points and four assists in his last game, a 126-116 win over the Jazz on March 21. Grimes is averaging 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are allowing 107.5 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

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