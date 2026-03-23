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Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers

Quentin Grimes

Philadelphia 76ers • #5 SG

Quentin Grimes And 76ers Play Thunder On March 23

Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, March 23. Grimes' points prop was 19.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Grimes put up 25 points and four assists in his last game, a 126-116 win over the Jazz on March 21. Grimes is averaging 13.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are allowing 107.5 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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