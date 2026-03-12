FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Quentin Grimes
Philadelphia 76ers

Quentin Grimes

Philadelphia 76ers • #5 SG

Quentin Grimes And 76ers Face Pistons On March 12

Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, March 12. Grimes' points prop was 17.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 139-129 win over the Grizzlies on March 10, Grimes totaled 23 points and two steals. Grimes is averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Quentin Grimes

