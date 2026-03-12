Quentin Grimes And 76ers Face Pistons On March 12
Quentin Grimes and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, March 12. Grimes' points prop was 17.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 139-129 win over the Grizzlies on March 10, Grimes totaled 23 points and two steals. Grimes is averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Pistons rank third in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per game.
