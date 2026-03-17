Quentin Grimes And 76ers Take On Nuggets On March 17

Grimes had 31 points and three steals in his most recent game, a 109-103 win over the Trail Blazers on March 15. Grimes is averaging 13.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 116.7 points per contest against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

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